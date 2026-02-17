Assam parties push for single or two-phase assembly polls, flag Bihu timing

Recognised national and state political parties in Assam have urged the Election Commission (EC) to conduct the forthcoming Assembly elections in either a single phase or a maximum of two phases, officials said on February 17.

The demand was placed before the full bench of the EC during separate meetings held in the city as part of its review of preparedness for the state polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, is on a three-day visit to Assam. The Commission met representatives of political parties at a hotel here on the second day of the visit, in the presence of Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel.

Among national parties, the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian National Congress attended the meeting. State parties, including the All India United Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front and the United People's Party Liberal, also held discussions with the Commission.

A majority of parties demanded that the polls be conducted “in a single phase or a maximum of two phases”. They also asked the EC to schedule the election dates keeping in mind the Bihu festival, according to an official release.

Political parties, in general, appreciated the conduct of the “Special Revision of the electoral rolls” in Assam. They also offered suggestions to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections in the state, the release said.

The Commission is scheduled to meet the chief secretary, home secretary, director general of police and other senior officials during the visit to assess administrative and security preparedness.

The 126-member Assam Assembly is expected to go to the polls in March–April, with the term of the current House ending on May 20. The Commission will address the media on February 18, the final day of its visit.