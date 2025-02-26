The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Government of Assam have joined forces to enhance financial sector capabilities among young people in the northeastern state.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, making Assam the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, and Chhattisgarh to collaborate with NSE on youth skilling initiatives.

The agreement was formalised by Narayan Konwar, Secretary of Assam's Higher Education Department, and Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, with Ranoj Pegu, Assam's Minister for Higher Education, School Education and Tribal Affairs, in attendance.

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of making Assam the skills capital of India's east," said Pegu at the signing ceremony in Guwahati. "We are building the foundation for Assam to emerge as a key hub for BFSI operations in Northeast India."

The program aims to bridge existing skill gaps in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector while creating new employment and self-employment opportunities for Assam's youth. This initiative supports broader objectives outlined in both the National Education Policy (2020) and Assam's development strategy.

Assam has shown remarkable growth in its investment landscape, with registered investors increasing to over 24.6 lakh. The state has the fifth-highest female investor participation rate in India at 29.8%, while overall investor growth has more than tripled from 0.7% in 2019 to 2.3% in 2024.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcases the state's commitment to becoming an industrial hub in eastern India under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership.

NSE, which began operations in 1994 as India's first electronic trading platform, currently ranks as the world's largest derivatives exchange by trading volume and stands second globally in the equity segment by number of trades.