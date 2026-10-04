Assam: Parts of Hojai to observe dry day from October 5 ahead of Nagaon Bypoll

Several areas of Assam’s Hojai district will observe a dry day from 5 pm on October 5 until the completion of polling on October 6 in view of the Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll, according to an order issued by the district administration.

The restriction will apply to areas of Hojai located along the border with the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. The order has been issued as part of the administrative arrangements for the October 6 bypoll.

According to the order issued by Hojai District Commissioner Sanjoy Dutta, the dry day will be observed in Nilbagan, Doboka, Jamunamukh and Baliramgaon.

The restriction will also cover Nagayapam, Dekruwa, Akashiganga, Bheluguri and Madartali. Mikiriati Hougaon, Sarupathar and Sardargaon have also been included under the order.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is scheduled to be held on October 6, with polling set to take place from 7 am to 5 pm.

The Hojai district administration has imposed the restriction to regulate the sale and consumption of liquor in the specified areas during the polling period.