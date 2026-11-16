One passenger sustained minor injuries after a passenger boat collided with a dredging vessel near Chalakura on the Brahmaputra river in Assam's Dhubri district on Monday afternoon.

According to official sources, the passenger boat was carrying 43 people and was travelling from Dhubri to Fakirganj when the collision occurred. The boat is owned by Babar Ali.

Following the incident, officials of the Inland Water Transport (IWT) department's Dhubri unit intervened and seized the vessel, placing it under their custody.

The Section Officer of IWT Dhubri has also lodged an FIR at Dhubri Sadar Police Station in connection with the incident.

Police and river transport authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the collision and examine whether any safety regulations were violated.