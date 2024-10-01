A routine inspection of the New Delhi Rajdhani Express uncovered a significant amount of undeclared cash early Tuesday morning.

Railway authorities apprehended Mahaveer Singh, a 57-year-old passenger from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, carrying Rs 14 lakh in unaccounted funds.

The discovery took place at approximately 6:25 am when officials conducted a check of Train No. 12423 DN at Guwahati railway station. Singh, who was travelling from Dimapur to Kanpur, occupied seat 19 in coach A3.

Officials have not yet disclosed the reason for Singh's possession of such a large sum or whether any charges have been filed.