Assam: Passenger Traveller overturns after head-on collision with dumper in Sribhumi, several injured

A major road accident was reported on the National Highway in the Shrigauri area of Sribhumi district on Saturday, January 31 after a head-on collision between a dumper truck and a passenger traveller vehicle, leaving several occupants critically injured and raising fears of fatalities.



According to preliminary information, the impact of the collision caused the passenger traveller to lose control, veer off the highway and overturn. Multiple passengers sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.



Unconfirmed reports suggest that at least two passengers may have died in the accident. However, police officials said the exact number of casualties is yet to be verified, and no official confirmation on fatalities has been issued so far.



Local police reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated rescue and relief operations. Traffic on the affected stretch of the highway was briefly disrupted as emergency services worked to clear the wreckage and restore normal movement.



Further details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the accident.