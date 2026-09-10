Assam: Passenger vehicle accident on NH-27 in Sonapur’s Chamata, several injured

A passenger-carrying four-wheeler met with an accident on National Highway 27 at Chamata in Sonapur on September 10, leaving several passengers injured.

The vehicle, which was reportedly travelling from Jagiroad towards Guwahati, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are yet to be ascertained. Several passengers sustained injuries in the mishap and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The latest accident has once again raised concerns over road safety along the Sonapur stretch of NH-27, where a series of mishaps have reportedly occurred in recent weeks.

According to local reports, this is the third reported road accident in the Sonapur area this month, highlighting growing concerns over the safety of commuters travelling along the busy highway. The repeated accidents have renewed questions about traffic management, road conditions and the need for stricter safety measures along the stretch.

The Sonapur-Jagiroad-Guwahati corridor witnesses heavy movement of passenger and commercial vehicles, making road safety particularly important. Frequent accidents along the stretch have also increased concerns among regular commuters and local residents.

The circumstances leading to today's accident are not yet clear, and further details regarding the number of injured passengers and their condition are awaited.