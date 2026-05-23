Assam passport controversy: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala fails to appear before Crime Branch despite summons

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala failed to appear before the Crime Branch on Saturday, May 23 despite being directed to attend in connection with the case registered against Pawan Khera over the controversy surrounding allegations linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to reports, the Congress leader had been asked to appear before investigators as part of the ongoing probe linked to statements allegedly made by Pawan Khera regarding the wife of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sources said that during questioning by the Crime Branch, Pawan Khera had reportedly mentioned the name of Randeep Singh Surjewala in relation to the matter.

The case against Pawan Khera was registered over allegations of making false accusations against the Assam Chief Minister’s wife.

The Crime Branch is continuing its investigation into the matter.