Assam passport controversy: Crime Branch summons Randeep Singh Surjewala on May 23

The controversy surrounding allegations linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has intensified, with Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked to appear before the Crime Branch on May 23 in connection with the case.

The controversy erupted after Congress leader Pawan Khera made a series of allegations against the Chief Minister and his family. Khera claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma allegedly holds passports from three countries, the UAE, Egypt, and Antigua and Barbuda raising questions over citizenship, as India does not permit dual citizenship.

He also alleged that the family owns a US-based company in Wyoming reportedly valued at around Rs 53,000 crore and claimed that properties owned by Sarma’s wife in Dubai were not disclosed in election affidavits.

Khera questioned whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah would order an investigation into the matter and demanded accountability and a formal probe into the allegations.

According to sources, Surjewala has reportedly named Pawan Khera during the course of developments related to the matter.

Information has also emerged alleging that Gaurav Gogoi and Surjewala were involved in orchestrating the controversy. However, no official confirmation regarding these allegations has been made by investigating authorities so far.

The Crime Branch investigation into the matter is currently underway.