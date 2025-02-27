Masum Yusuf Ahmed, the Revenue Circle Officer of Patacharkuchi in Bajali district, Assam has been suspended with immediate effect over allegations of misconduct and violation of service rules.



According to an official order, Ahmed was found to be engaged in private employment despite being a full-time government employee, an act that breaches the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. The matter came to light following an investigation by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell, leading to disciplinary action against him.



In response to the findings, the Governor of Assam approved his suspension, citing the necessity to uphold public service integrity. The suspension is enforced under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, and will remain in effect pending a departmental proceeding.

During the suspension period, Ahmed's headquarters has been designated as Guwahati, as per official directives.