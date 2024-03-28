In Pathsala, a town nestled in the lower reaches of Assam's Bajali district, the statues of revered theatrical figures Ashyut Lahkar and Ratan Lahkar, founders of Mobile Theatre and Kohinoor Theatre respectively, stand veiled under a shroud of waste materials. The statues, symbolizing the cultural heritage and theatrical legacy of the region, have become casualties of negligence amidst the rampant dumping of garbage and non-biodegradable waste in the 'Bisarnala Jan', a modest rivulet meandering through the town.

Local residents lament the desecration of these statues, located in 'Bisarnala Jan' approximately 150 meters away from the Pathsala Municipality Board, adjacent to Bhattadev University. Over time, a portion of the populace has consistently utilized the rivulet as a convenient dumping ground, turning it into an unsightly landfill.

Expressing their dismay, locals highlight the irony of forgetting the contributions of Ashyut Lahkar, whose pioneering efforts birthed the Mobile Theatre phenomenon in 1960 right in Pathsala. They decry the apathy that allows such revered symbols of cultural significance to be overshadowed by heaps of waste. Furthermore, they criticize the perceived inaction of the Pathsala Municipality Board in curbing this persistent issue.

Moreover, residents raise concerns over the environmental repercussions of this rampant dumping. They point out that during periods of heavy rainfall and flooding, the contaminated water from the canal inundates the surrounding roads, exacerbating the sanitation crisis in the area. While acknowledging the lack of adequate waste disposal infrastructure, locals urge the authorities to take swift and decisive action against those responsible for polluting the rivulet.

The plight of the statues of Ashyut and Ratan Lahkar serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for collective responsibility and proactive measures to safeguard the cultural heritage and environmental integrity of Pathsala. As the community grapples with the consequences of unchecked waste disposal, the call for decisive action resonates louder than ever.