Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital in Bokakhat of Golaghat district is in a pathetic condition as there is only one doctor attending to the patients.

The OPD is closed due to the lack of doctors. There is only one doctor who is looking after both the OPD and Emergency sections.

Most of the hospital doctors are on leave or might have been transferred or promoted leaving the hospital empty.

The shortage of doctors in Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital is not only affecting the healthcare system but patients visiting the hospital are also facing problems in getting proper and on-time treatment.

“My father is admitted to the hospital and I have been continuously visiting the hospital for the last 4 days looking for a doctor. I got to know that there is only one doctor who is looking after the patients in the hospital. How can a single doctor look after so many patients in such a big hospital? ,” a visitor visiting the hospital with his father said.

“ We will not issue tickets now because we have a shortage of doctors”, said another person who went to the hospital for treatment.

Due to the lack of doctors in the hospital surgeries of maternity patients are being performed on two specific days in a week. Similarly, there is a shortage of adequate medicines in the hospital. Dentists and Orthopedic surgeons are available only two days a week.

Interestingly, ultrasound machine can also be seen often malfunctioning.

Although the hospital is big in size and is beautifully decorated, lack of doctors in Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital is making the situation more worse and people visiting the hospital for treatment are suffering to a great extent.