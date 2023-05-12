Unabated illegal coal mining in the Ledo-Margherita region of Assam's Tinsukia district has caused the Patkai hills to lose its glory.

Ledo-Margherita nearly 571 kms from the capital Guwahati is naturally wealthy due to abundant coal found in the foothills of Patkai.

Prior to the mining and deforestation in the Patkai Hills, the area was home to the Singpo, Sema Nagas, Tangsa, Tai-Phake, Syam, Aitom, Nocte, and other people.

They were originally from the Patkai hills, but mining forced them to move to the Tirap area of Arunachal Pradesh.

Coal extraction in Ledo-Margherita is done along the foothills of the Namdang hills using a range of techniques.

Locals from the neighbouring villages and migrant daily labourers dig out coal with sharp tools which are carried in gunny bags and deposited at specific locations.