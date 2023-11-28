The Assam Pavilion was adjudged second for excellence in display in the category of 'State Government and Union Territory' on Monday at the 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2023 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The trade fair which began on November 14 concluded this Monday. In the mega trade fair, 28 states and Union territories had participated along with 13 foreign countries and big corporate houses.

Santanu Deuri, Director, Assam Pavilion at IITF 2023 received the silver medal from Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on the final day of the trade fair.



Odisha bagged the gold while Rajasthan received the bronze medal. Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were focus states while Bihar and Kerala were partner states.

The Assam Pavilion was inaugurated on November 14 by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Public Enterprises Department, Dr. Ravi Kota. It showcased numerous products manufactured locally by women artisans and entrepreneurs under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade' in line with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision to make Assam one of the five leading states of the country.

The Assam Pavilion also showcased the rich cultural heritage, handicrafts and handlooms of Assam which were a great attraction for visitors at the trade fair. A total of 37 stalls had been opened in the Assam Pavilion where famous handloom, government-owned handicrafts and handlooms outlets along with various departments and agencies of the state government such as DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd., AGMC, 30 MSME units and 2 start-ups participated.

A slew of initiatives of Government of Assam like One District One Product, GI products such as Assam Lemon, Gamusa, Muga silk etc. along with traditional dresses of Assam, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up, etc were promoted in the fair.

On November 22, Assam State Day was celebrated at Pragati Maidan. State Minister for Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises, Bimal Borah inaugurated the Assam Day. The cultural extravaganza marked the celebrations with the enthralling performance of various cultural troupes that participated in the event. Cultural and dance programmes like Satriya dance, Jhumur dance, Hajong and Bihu dance were performed. Well-known artists Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit regaled the audience with their soulful renditions.

The pavilion had also witnessed lakhs of footfalls, including students from various educational institutes in and around Delhi, and a sale turnover to the tune of around Rs. 52 lakh from locally made products has been made during the event.

