Assam Pavilion draws massive footfall at IITF 2025 with tea, handloom and cane crafts

The Assam Pavilion has emerged as a major attraction at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 in Bharat Mandapam, drawing large crowds with its premium Assam tea, exquisite bamboo and cane products, and a wide range of handloom and handicraft items.

According to a release issued by the Assam government, the pavilion features 41 MSME stalls, innovative startups, and an extensive selection of One District One Product (ODOP) displays, showcasing Assam’s craftsmanship, industrial growth and cultural identity.

The vibrant pavilion highlights the state’s economic potential under the national theme ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and stands out for its cultural richness and diverse product range.

Visitors have shown particular interest in Assam’s signature offerings—premium tea, handwoven textiles, finely crafted bamboo and cane wares, organic products, and an assortment of traditional handicrafts. The pavilion also spotlights the state’s agro-based industries and food processing capabilities.

Beyond commerce, the pavilion provides an immersive cultural experience, with exhibits representing Assam’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Charaideo Maidam and Kaziranga National Park. Live performances of Bihu and the graceful Baguramba dance are also captivating audiences.

Speaking about the state’s participation, Umesh Kumar, Director of Industries & Commerce, Government of Assam, said Assam aims to position itself as a hub of creativity, craftsmanship and economic promise at this year’s fair.