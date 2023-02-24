Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 24 claimed that Congress leader Pawan Khera has “tendered an unconditional apology” for allegedly making objectional remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarma also said that Assam Police will follow the matter to its logical end and the majesty of law shall always prevail.

“The majesty of law shall always prevail. The accused has tendered an unconditional apology (Para 7) We hope that keeping the sanctity of public spaces, no one will use uncivilized language in political discourse hereafter. @assampolice will follow the matter to its logical end,” Sarma tweeted and shared a copy of the writ petition filed by Khera in the Supreme Court.

The top court on February 23 granted interim bail to Khera after hearing a petition about the Congressman’s alleged objectionable comments on Modi's father.

Khera had filed a petition with the apex court asking for relief from numerous FIRs that had been filed against him in Assam, Varanasi, Lucknow, and Uttar Pradesh.

Lawyer AS Singhvi who was representing Khera, asked for temporary reprieve for the Congress leader and the consolidation of all FIRs filed across the country.

Singhvi also informed the SC that Khera had expressed regret and said it was an error and slip of the tongue.

The lawyer appearing for Assam Police told the Supreme Court that Khera was arrested and would be presented before the court for transit remand.

A team of Assam Police arrived at the airport on February 23 to detain the Congress leader for allegedly making remarks about PM Modi's father.