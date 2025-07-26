Assam pays glorious tribute to Kargil heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

India today observed Kargil Vijay Diwas with deep reverence and patriotic fervor, marking the 25th anniversary of its decisive victory in the 1999 Kargil War. The day commemorates Operation Vijay, a successful military campaign through which the Indian Armed Forces reclaimed high-altitude outposts illegally occupied by Pakistani intruders, reaffirming the sanctity of the Line of Control (LoC).

To honour the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, a wreath-laying and commemorative ceremony was organized at the State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri, Guwahati by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam.

The solemn event was graced by the Hon’ble Governor of Assam, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who attended as the Chief Guest. He was accorded full military honours including a ceremonial Bugle Welcome, a General Salute by the NCC Guard, and the National Anthem. A respectful Present Arms was offered to the Amar Jawan, followed by a heartfelt wreath-laying ceremony in memory of the fallen heroes.

A wreath was also laid on behalf of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, by Brigadier Polash Choudhury, Sena Medal (Retd), Director, Sainik Welfare, Assam, and a Kargil War veteran himself.

Floral tributes were also offered by representatives of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Distinguished retired officers, including Brigadier Ranjit Borthakur, SM (Retd), Commodore K. C. Choudhury, VSM (Retd), and Group Captain Debananda Gohain (Retd), laid wreaths on behalf of their respective services.

Ex-Servicemen, Veer Naris, Veer Matas, and family members of Kargil War heroes participated in the homage. Colonel Dilip Kumar Borah (Retd), who commanded the 18 Grenadiers during the Kargil conflict, also paid tribute and recounted his personal battlefield experiences.

The event featured a special felicitation ceremony honouring Veer Naris and Veer Matas, recognising their strength, resilience, and the unmeasurable sacrifices borne silently by families of martyrs.

Esteemed military veterans Lt Gen R. P. Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd) and Lt Gen P. K. Bharali, VSM (Retd) delivered moving addresses, recalling the extraordinary bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces during the conflict.

In his keynote speech, Governor Acharya paid heartfelt tribute to the courage, patriotism, and unwavering dedication of the armed forces. “Their sacrifices have shaped the destiny of our nation and must never be forgotten,” he stated.

The event also featured cultural performances and speeches by NCC cadets and students of Army School Narengi, including patriotic songs and a moving skit that stirred emotions of pride, respect, and unity among all attendees.

Kargil Vijay Diwas continues to serve as a powerful reminder of India’s military resilience and the immortal legacy of its fallen heroes.