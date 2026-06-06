Assam pays tribute to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi on 136th birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to Assam's first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bordoloi, on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary on June 6.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, in a message, praised Bordoloi's profound patriotism, towering personality and visionary political leadership, stating that his contributions enriched and safeguarded the Assamese people and the state.

“On the birth anniversary of this great son of Assam, I offer my heartfelt respects,” the Governor said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute through a post on X, describing Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi as the architect of modern Assam. He said Bordoloi's leadership marked a defining moment in the state's history and that his courage and vision helped protect Assam's interests while ensuring the state remained an integral part of India.

The occasion was also observed at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, where airport employees remembered the late leader's enduring legacy and contributions. To mark the occasion, saplings were distributed among passengers as a tribute to the visionary statesman whose ideals continue to inspire generations.