A 12-hour bandh called by the Barak Democratic Front (BDF) is being observed peacefully as no untoward incident has been reported so far from the valley.

The shutdown has been going on peacefully since 5 am and shops and commercial establishments are shut in the Barak valley.

Although, some private vehicles could be seen plying on the road, however, public transport remains completely off.

The Hailakandi Motor Transport Company has also announced the closure of all commercial vehicles to extend support to the bandh.

The bandh, however, has affected normal life in various villages of Hailakandi district as all types of business establishments are also closed in the district since morning.

Members of The Krishak Mukti Sangram, Raijor Dal, Barak Democratic Student Front, and AIUDF who protested the bandh were subsequently arrested from the Krishnapur Ady area of Lala Bazar in Hailakandi district.

It may be recalled that the BDF had called the bandh in protest against harassment and torture of the non-Khasis in Meghalaya as well as the Assam government's stepmotherly attitude towards the job seekers of Barak Valley.

Subsequently, various opposition parties and organizations had openly supported the bandh and assured active cooperation on November 18.