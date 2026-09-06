Assam: Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by passenger van at Khetri’s Tetelia

A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a passenger van at Tetelia in Khetri while attempting to cross the national highway.

The injured person has been identified as Sanjay Ram. He reportedly sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

According to preliminary information, the Traveller was travelling from Nagaon towards Guwahati when it hit the pedestrian while he was crossing the highway. The exact circumstances leading to the collision are yet to be ascertained.

The incident comes amid a series of road accidents reported along the Sonapur-Khetri stretch of NH-27, raising fresh concerns over road safety in the area.

Last night, another major accident was reported in Sonapur, where a night bus travelling from Guwahati towards Haflong crashed into a tree on the central road divider. Preliminary information suggested that the bus driver attempted to avoid another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, following which the bus lost control and collided with the tree.

Around 25 passengers were travelling on the bus at the time. They reportedly had a narrow escape, with no major casualties reported so far.

The back-to-back incidents have once again highlighted concerns over the safety of the Sonapur-Khetri section of NH-27, particularly amid repeated accidents in the area.

Authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances behind both incidents. Further details on the condition of the injured pedestrian and the bus passengers are awaited.