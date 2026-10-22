A 60-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on National Highway 306 near Aulia Bazar in Uttar Krishnapur, Silchar, on Wednesday, October 21 evening. The motorcycle rider allegedly fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Zakir Hussain Mazumdar, a resident of Barhali in Assam’s Sonai. The accident took place at around 7 pm when Mazumdar was attempting to cross the road, according to local residents.

The impact of the collision was reportedly fatal, with Mazumdar dying at the spot. The rider left the motorcycle behind and fled, according to the available information.

Police from Rangirkhari reached the scene around an hour after the accident, recovered the body and sent it to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Tension reportedly prevailed in the area when Sonai Police arrived around two hours after the incident, drawing criticism from people gathered at the scene over the delay in their arrival.

Mazumdar worked as a night watchman at a local workshop, located in front of which the accident occurred. The incident has left residents of the area mourning his death.