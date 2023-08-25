Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that nearly 98 percent of the decisions had either been fully or partially implemented. Addressing the media during the 100th cabinet meeting held in Guwahati, CM Sarma said that a staggering 1238 cabinet decisions have been taken to date, out of which 1217 have been successfully implemented.

CM Sarma further announced that the National Widow Pension Scheme's payout is set to increase from 300 rupees to 950 rupees. This significant elevation aims to better support widows, providing them with a total pension of 1250 rupees under the modified scheme.

One of the key announcements made during the press conference was the introduction of a new semiconductor policy in Assam. With the growing importance of semiconductor technology in various sectors, this policy aims to foster innovation and growth in this critical area.

Addressing urban security, Chief Minister Sarma disclosed that a substantial allocation of 230 crore rupees has been designated for the installation of CCTV cameras in Guwahati.

In a bid to promote cleanliness and hygiene, a new initiative titled 'Modi Swacch Zila Puruskar' was unveiled. Districts that demonstrate exceptional cleanliness standards and serve as models for others will be awarded with a substantial prize of 100 crore rupees.

Chief Minister Sarma stressed the government's commitment to streamlined governance, revealing the forthcoming introduction of new rules of executive business in Assam.

In the press conference CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced the formation of four new districts, adding fresh dimensions to the state's administrative map. The four new districts are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali. The decision, which came into effect on December 31st, marks a proactive step towards reshaping the regional landscape and addressing the evolving needs of the state.

Anticipating the future, Chief Minister Sarma announced a forthcoming advertisement for 22,000 government posts in Assam next month. This recruitment drive aligns with the government's annual commitment to creating 20,000 to 30,000 new posts, bolstering employment opportunities across the state.