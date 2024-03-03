Hundreds of women and men from different villages of Kamrup and Goalpara districts took part in a traditional community fishing exercise at the Moiham Beel lake in Boko on Sunday.

"We came for fishing and created a festive atmosphere after we met each other," said Laba Kumar Rabha from Tinigharia village.

Laba also said that through the community fishing, villagers from different villages meet and exchange news and other information from each other.

"This is not only a community fishing but also a community meet for every year" added Laba.

During community fishing, traditional fishing gears like Jakoi, Khaloi, traditional fishing net, polo, Shak and many other gears are used to catch fishes. According to the villagers during the fishing they got different kind of fishes like Chital (Humped Feather Back fish), Kandhuli (Feather back fish), Moa (Indian Carplet), Boriala (Aspodiparia), Puthi (Swam Barb), Crabs and many other fishes.

Villagers sang traditional songs and enjoyed fishing. Villagers from Kamrup and Goalpara districts can be seen to take part in community fishing in different places of both districts just before the rainy season starts in this area.