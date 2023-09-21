In a recent statement Against AIDUF and its party's supremo Badruddin Ajmal, Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar made several comments where the later mentioned that the voters of Dhurbi would bid farewell to its incumbent Lok Sabha member, Badruddin Ajmal .

While responding to the questions raised by reporters, the Sarukhetri constituency MLA, Jakir Hussain Sikdar told that AIDUF gets frightened whenever the Congress party visits Dhubri.

"If they dislike our act of visiting Dhubri and were worried on doing so, then we think, we are successful," the Sarukhetri MLA said.

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The MLA moreover added, "We have our rights to visit Dhubri and no one can stop us from doing so."

Taking a dig at the Dhubri Lok sabha Member, the MLA also alleges, "Although Ajmal mentioned that loves the I.N.D.I.A alliance, but he keeps showing his immense dislike and like towards Congress and BJP respectively, which clearly indicates his contradictory behaviour".