People in Karimganj took out a huge rally ahead of the great Martyr’s Day celebrations on May 19.

Shaheed Diwas is celebrated every year on May 19, 1961, in order to pay tribute to the 11 martyrs who were martyred for the Bengali language.

This time three districts of the Barak Valley have decided to celebrate Shaheed Diwas on May 19.

A huge rally was held in Karimganj parallel to the other two districts.

The rally was attended by groups along with students from different schools. The rally ends at the AOC point crossing the main highway in the city.

The Chairman of Assam Transport Corporation Ranjan Das along with many seniors took part in the rally. They participated as a mark of respect to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language in 1961.

It is due to their sacrifice that the Bengali language was accorded as the official language in the Barak Valley.