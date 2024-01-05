AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal on January 5 expressed skepticism about the electoral impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the state. Ajmal remarked, "Rahul Gandhi is a son of the Nehru family. When he goes to any place, people will gather there and people will see him as a hero. But people will not vote for him, for Congress. It won’t work."

Despite this sentiment, Rahul Gandhi is gearing up for a significant political venture as he prepares to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14, 2024. The Yatra, spanning an impressive 6700 km across 110 districts, is set to be a comprehensive outreach initiative for the Congress leader.

What adds a layer of intrigue to this journey is the emphasis on Assam, where Rahul Gandhi is expected to spend a substantial amount of time, cover a significant distance, and engage with numerous districts, second only to Uttar Pradesh.

Assam, with its rich culture and diverse communities, will play a pivotal role in Rahul Gandhi's message of change, justice, and unity during the 66-day Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Covering a distance of 833 km over eight days and addressing 17 districts, Assam emerges as a crucial battleground for the Congress leader.

Starting his journey from Manipur and passing through Nagaland, Assam holds a special place in the Yatra's route map, reflecting its importance in the political narrative. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra aims to connect with people across the nation, with Assam poised to be a key focal point in the Congress leader's endeavor to resonate with the hearts and minds of the people.