A petition has been filed in the Gauhati High Court seeking delayed trial in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-jobs scam case on June 23.

The petition has been lodged by Rakesh Paul, the prime accused in the scam and the former chairman of the commission who raised concerns about partiality in the ongoing proceedings.

He requested that the case be transferred due to allegations of partiality in the state's special judge's court, which led to an attempt to delay the trial in scam cases.

Despite the allegations, the cases' trials are moving forward in accordance with the High Court's orders, with an emphasis on day-to-day operations. However, the possibility of delaying the trial is looming as the transfer petition reaches its final stage.

During the upcoming hearing in the case, the High Court will carefully weigh the allegations of bias and ensure a fair and just trial by considering the transfer petition.

Rakesh Paul was freed on March 28 after serving six years and four months in prison.

Because of his involvement in the massive APSC cash-for-jobs scam, Rakesh Paul was detained in November 2016. After rejecting his bail plea seven times, the special judge's court granted him bail on March 24.

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