Petroleum dealers across Assam will suspend fuel purchases and sales for 24 hours on November 12 as part of a statewide protest against what they have described as arbitrary decisions and harassment by oil marketing companies (OMCs).

The protest, called by the North East India Petroleum Dealers’ Association (NEIPDA), will begin at 6 am on November 12 and continue until 6 am on November 13, according to a statement issued by the association on October 28.

The association’s Greater Guwahati unit has also warned of an indefinite shutdown from November 23 if the OMCs fail to address the dealers’ grievances.

NEIPDA has accused oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), of adopting practices that it claims are adversely affecting petroleum dealers’ business operations and financial interests.

Among the key grievances raised by the association is the alleged threat of suspending petrol and diesel supplies over suspected violations without providing dealers an opportunity to explain their position.

The association has also objected to the cancellation of tank-truck transportation consortium arrangements without prior notice. It has further alleged that dealers are being pressured to purchase additional products, including lubricants, despite limited customer demand.

NEIPDA claimed that fuel-loading facilities at certain outlets had been blocked and dealers were being asked to install point-of-sale (POS) machines despite pending payments and concerns over potential financial losses.

The association has also flagged alleged deductions from dealers' SAP accounts and delays in reimbursing approved subsidies and expenses incurred to meet requirements prescribed by the Legal Metrology Department.

NEIPDA General Secretary Arup Goswami alleged that dealers were being subjected to harassment without being given an adequate opportunity to present their side of the matter.

He also raised concerns over the alleged practice of pushing products that customers do not purchase, stating that unsold stock occupies valuable space at retail outlets, results in financial losses and could create safety concerns.

The association has demanded the restoration of cancelled agreements, withdrawal of disputed deductions, clearance of pending reimbursements and an end to the alleged forced sale of lubricants.

NEIPDA has warned that the proposed 24-hour shutdown on November 12 could be followed by an indefinite closure from November 23 if the oil marketing companies fail to resolve the issues raised by petroleum dealers.