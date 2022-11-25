The Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union (APMU) on November 25 resumed the transportation of fuel to Meghalaya following the assurance of security of tankers and crew members.

Following the reports of attacks on vehicles from Assam after violence broke out along the inter-state border killing six people, the transportation of the same was stopped.

''Meghalaya authorities have given us assurance that the tankers, our drivers, and other staff will be taken care of. However, we also informed them that if any untoward situation takes place, we will stop the vehicles once again with immediate effect,'' APMU general secretary Ramen Das said while speaking to the media.

As per Das, around 12 tankers carrying petroleum products have reached Shillong safely.

Meghalaya government on November 24 assured to provide security to APMU refused to ferry petroleum products to three districts of the violence-hit state.

Besides this, the Meghalaya government has also requested the APMU to call on its decision on not to carry petroleum products to the three districts in the state of Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, and West Jaintia Hills.

''In view of rumours of shortage of petrol and diesel in the state, which has led to long queues at various petroleum outlets, the general public is hereby informed that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the District at present. The concerns expressed by oil companies/distributors/tanker drivers from outside the state are being addressed to ensure that petroleum supplies reach the District and the public do not suffer,'' an official statement dated November 24, 2022, said.

Earlier, the APMU had decided to stop the transportation of fuel to Meghalaya following reports of attacks on vehicles from Assam in the wake of the recent violence along the inter-state border that claimed 6 lives.