Assam: PGSU Election Tribunal recommends rejection of nominations of two candidates over dual-course enrolment

The Election Tribunal constituted to redress election-related grievances in the Post Graduate Students’ Union (PGSU) Election 2026–27 has recommended that the nominations of two candidates be rejected over their simultaneous pursuit of two postgraduate courses.

The matter concerns candidates Nayan Akash Bora and Pratik Sharma, whose candidature was examined by the tribunal at a meeting held on September 24.

According to the resolution issued by the Election Tribunal, the committee considered the issue of the two candidates pursuing two postgraduate courses simultaneously.

After examining the matter, the tribunal recorded its opinion that pursuing dual academic programmes simultaneously was in violation of Clause 10 of the Gauhati University Ordinance on Admission to PG Courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Law etc. in the University Departments and Affiliated Colleges, effective from the 2006–07 academic session.

The tribunal also cited Clause 1 of the UGC Guidelines for Pursuing Two Academic Programmes Simultaneously, April 2022, while arriving at its recommendation.

Based on its findings, the tribunal recommended that the Returning Officer for the PGSU Election 2026–27 should not consider Nayan Akash Bora's nominations for the posts of President and General Secretary.

It also recommended that Pratik Sharma's nominations for the posts of Boys' Common Room Secretary and Social Service Secretary not be considered.

The resolution has been communicated to the Returning Officer for necessary action in accordance with the applicable election procedures.