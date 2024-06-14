Minister of Agriculture of Assam, Atul Bora expressed gratitude to the people of Bongaigaon LAC after Assam MLA, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, a prominent figure in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) achieved a historic milestone by securing his eighth consecutive term in the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Bongaigaon LAC.

Bora informed that he, along members of Asom Gana Parishad accompanied the Assam MLA as he submitted his resignation to Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

Hailing the achievement, Atul Bora took to the microblogging site X and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people for their support. He wrote, “One of the stalwarts of AGP, Phani Bhusan Choudhury has scripted history by being elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Bongaigaon LAC for a record eight terms. Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Bongaigaon LAC for their unwavering love and support for Phani da over the last four decades.”

The Assam MLA praised Phani Bhusan’s experience, expressing that it will develop the Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency.

“Now, the people of Barpeta LS Constituency have chosen him as their Member of Parliament. We are confident that Phani da's extensive experience will elevate the development of Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency to new heights,” he added.

He expressed confidence in Phani Bhusan’s interests towards Assam’s growth in the Lok Sabha.

“Today, alongside my AGP colleagues, I had the honour of accompanying Phani da as he submitted his resignation as an MLA to the Hon'ble Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Biswajit Daimary. We are confident that Phani da will be a strong advocate for Assam's interests in the Lok Sabha. We wished him all the best in his new endeavor,” he concluded.