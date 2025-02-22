The Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Viswavidyalaya in Assam's Dhubri district inaugurated its first-ever PhD program on February 21, marking a significant step towards advancing higher education in the district.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Dhubri unit, marks a milestone in the region’s academic landscape.

Dr. Mridul Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Viswavidyalaya, addressed the gathering and emphasised the significance of launching the program in an area where advanced research opportunities have been historically limited.

He stressed that the initiative would provide local students and scholars with access to higher education and research prospects, eliminating the need to migrate to distant universities.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, and several eminent personalities and educationists attended the event, highlighting the importance of the newly introduced doctoral programs.

As part of the inauguration, a workshop was also organized on Shankari Nritya, Cuttack Nritya, and organised a workshop on academic experience on agriculture, alongside the academic expansion.

The initiative is expected to enhance research opportunities and educational standards in Dhubri, paving the way for future academic advancements in the district.