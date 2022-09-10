Assam government’s target to provide clean tap water supply to every household by 2024, is hitting a major hurdle as the locals of Hailakandi’s Ainakhal tea garden area have raised grave concerns on the incomplete project that has forced them to drink water from the muddied streams and canals.

Unhappy over the failure of the authorities to provide clean drinking water as per the scheme, the locals are forced to drink the unclean water using ‘phitkari’ (alum).

It is a matter of great regret that the public health engineering department had constructed a water supply plant here three years ago. But till date the people of the area have not received a single drop of pure drinking water from this scheme.

Speaking to the media, one of the locals said, “This is the first PHE water supply plant that has been constructed. It’s been three years since the plant has been under construction, but we are not sure when we will start receiving the drinking water. We have even presented a memorandum to the District Commissioner, notified our MLA and to the PHE department, but none have shown any interest towards our concerns. We are facing tremendous trouble, as we are forced to draw water from streams and canals. Even if you visit this place you will see people drawing water from the muddied, unhygienic water sources, which is not at all suitable for drinking not even one glass of water.”

The locals have even raised their concerns to the local authorities, officials of the PHE and the MLA, but none have shown the sensitiveness to address the basic need of pure drinking water of the Ainakhal Tea Garden area.

Giving up hope, the locals are now drawing water from the streams, muddied ponds, canals to quench their thirst, which in turn will prove disastrous to their health.

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