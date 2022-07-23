Several drinking water supply projects of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) have failed under the Boko circle.

Crores of government funds were allegedly misused in these projects in many villages under Boko PHED subdivision.

Under Boko PHED subdivision, Sekhadari, Dakhain Sekhadari, Uttar Sekhadari, Boralimara and Trilochan water supply schemes totally failed to supply pure drinking water to the public.

The department invested funds in these schemes many times for repair and rebuilding, but the desired result was not achieved.

As a result the contractors and a section of department officials benefitted from these non-functional water schemes.

Sankar Kalita from Trilochan village said that no family got water from the Trilochan Water Supply Scheme from the beginning.

On the other hand, the Boralimara Water Supply project was constructed around two years ago, but local people alleged that they got water only 2-3 times and after that the scheme became non-functional.

Uttar Sekhadari villagers alleged that the Uttar Sekhadari Water Supply Scheme was constructed in the year 2017 after many requests by locals to the State Government.

Crores of rupees was pumped into this project but till now it has not been operational.

According to the local public of Dakhin Sekhadari village, the Dakhin Sekhadari Water Supply Project was constructed around three years ago but it is now defunct.

The people have urged the Chief Minister to look into this matter so that they can get pure drinking water.