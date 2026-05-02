Assam pickleball coach among 20 selected worldwide for women’s leadership programme

Nazneen Rahman, a pickleball coach from Assam, has been selected for an international leadership cohort aimed at advancing women in racquet sports. She is among 20 women chosen worldwide for the inaugural “Women Who Rally” programme, a 10-month initiative focused on coaching and leadership development.

The programme has been launched by the Professional Tennis Registry and the Professional Pickleball Registry to support female coaches across disciplines such as tennis and pickleball. Organisers said the selection followed a competitive global process assessing leadership potential and contributions to sport.

Rahman, who is also associated with the Assam Pickleball Association, was chosen for her work in developing players and promoting the sport at the grassroots level. The cohort brings together coaches from different countries to build a network focused on collaboration and professional growth.

The programme will include training in leadership skills, mentoring, and peer learning, alongside opportunities to exchange ideas with coaches from other regions. Participants are expected to apply these learnings within their own sporting communities.

Rahman said the initiative would help strengthen coaching standards and encourage greater participation of women in racquet sports in India. Officials from PTR India described her selection as significant for the country’s growing pickleball ecosystem, noting that international exposure could support the sport’s expansion at the domestic level.

Pickleball has seen steady growth in India in recent years, with increased participation and the formation of state-level associations. Programmes such as “Women Who Rally” are expected to contribute to building a more diverse coaching base and improving access to structured training pathways for women in sport.