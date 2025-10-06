Assam pickleball trials wrap up with strong state-wide participation
Assam's pickleball trials saw strong participation from across the state, aiming to select players for national events. Organisers are optimistic about the sport's growing popularity in Assam
The Assam State Selection Trials for Pickleball concluded on Saturday at the Pickleball Club, Basistha, with around 80 players from across the state battling for a spot in Team Assam. The two-day event, held on October 4 and 5, was organised by the Assam Pickleball Association under the aegis of the Indian Pickleball Association.
The trials were aimed at selecting players to represent Assam at the upcoming Pickleball Nationals, scheduled from November 13 to 16, 2025, in Bengaluru. The event saw intense matches across 12 categories, featuring boys, girls, men, and women divisions. The growing participation underscored the rising popularity of the sport in the region.
Key results:
Boys U-16 Singles: Winner – Ayyan Rehman (11–7); Runner-up – Aditya Bikram Kaman
Girls U-16 Singles: Winner – Prapti Baruah (11–10); Runner-up – Nayeem Hussain
Men’s Singles Open: Winner – Aditya Bikram Kaman (15–5); Runner-up – Swagat Baruah
Men’s Singles 30+: Winner – Rajat Sarda (15–6); Runner-up – Aayush Agarwal
Women’s Singles 30+: Winner – Anangsha Alomyan (11–8); Runner-up – Manaswinee Hazarika
Mixed Doubles Open: Winners – Rajat Sarda & Anangsha Alomyan (15–4); Runners-up – Jonaied Toshif & Manaswinee Hazarika
Men’s Doubles Open: Winners – Parth More & Swagat Baruah (15–10); Runners-up – Mayukh Talukdar & Jonaied Toshif
Men’s Singles 40+: Winner – Dr Madhurjya Baruah (11–7); Runner-up – Rohan Abraham
Women’s Singles 40+: Winner – Nazneen Rahman (11–6); Runner-up – Babita Mohan Langthasa
Men’s Singles 50+: Winner – Mridulal Barkakoti (11–8); Runner-up – Bulbul Das
Men’s Doubles 50+: Winners – Bipul Kumar Talukdar & Shahnawaz Zaffar (11–9); Runners-up – Tiken Chandra Basumatary & Hyder Ali Rymbai
Men’s Singles 60+: Winner – Amlandeep Das (11–9); Runner-up – Mridulal Barkakoti
The selected athletes will now undergo focused training sessions in preparation for the national championship in Bengaluru.
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