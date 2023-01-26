In a bizzarre incident , a woman was seriously injured when she was attacked by a pig in Samguri in Sibsagar district.

The woman have been identified as Zahura Khatun. According to reports , Zahura Khatun was on her way to her village when she was attacked by the pig. She was immediately rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

Soon after the incident an angry group of locals chased and killed the pig suspecting it to be a wild boar. Forest officials reached the spot and investigated the matter. Police said that further investigation on the incident is underway.

Earlier in 2020, a wild boar went on a rampage in the premise of Guwahati Press Club premises, Directorate of Archaeology and the Assam Textile Institute and injured four persons seriously.

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera of Guwahati Press Club.

“The boar appeared all of a sudden at around 8:10 am and attacked one Rajen Basfor, a member from the cleaning GPC’s cleaning department,” informed Santosh Mahato, an employee of GPC.

“He received severe injuries on his leg, hands and stomach,” Mahato added.

Apart from Basfor, two employees of the Directorate of Archaeology and another employee of the Assam Institute of Textile were also attacked by the wild boar.

The injured have been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital and Wintrobe Hospital.