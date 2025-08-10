Assam: Pijush Hazarika advocates revival of natural water bodies, leads cleanliness drive in Jagiroad

Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday emphasised the crucial role of natural water bodies in mitigating the state’s recurring flood problems. He said that if properly maintained and utilised, these reservoirs can significantly reduce the impact of floods while serving as valuable water storage sources.



The Minister informed that the Water Resources Department has already initiated steps to rejuvenate natural water bodies to store excess rainwater during the monsoon season. Such stored water, he noted, can be later used for various purposes, including irrigation and domestic needs.



Citing recent efforts, Hazarika mentioned a survey conducted on Nanoi Beel under the Jorhat Division, adding that similar surveys and projects will be launched across other parts of Assam for better water management. He underscored that this initiative is a long-term measure requiring sustained cooperation from all stakeholders.



Later in the day, the Minister joined a large-scale cleanliness drive in Jagiroad. The campaign saw active participation from local bodies, Jagiroad Police, Nagarik Samiti, Village Defence Party, Tata Semiconductor ATMP Unit, and nearby Gaon Panchayats. Volunteers cleared garbage, unblocked drains, and cleaned various areas of the town.



Expressing gratitude to the participants, Hazarika remarked, “A cleaner Jagiroad means a healthier tomorrow.” He further highlighted that cleanliness is directly linked to public health, stressing that clean surroundings help prevent diseases, improve environmental conditions, and enhance overall livability