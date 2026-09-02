Assam: Pijush Hazarika announces Rs 70-crore irrigation project during Tamulpur visit

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday, September 2, announced a Rs 70-crore canal irrigation project in Tamulpur district during an extensive inspection of irrigation infrastructure and commercial farming initiatives.

Accompanied by Cabinet Minister and local MLA Biswajit Daimary, Hazarika visited Manas Chowki in Subankhata to assess the feasibility of a canal irrigation project that will draw water from the Pagladia River, which flows down from the Bhutan hills.

The proposed project will cover around 1,800 hectares of farmland and include a mini-reservoir, an aqueduct and strengthening of an existing sluice gate, according to the minister.

Hazarika said the project was part of the state government’s efforts to expand irrigation coverage and enable farmers to increase agricultural production.

He said that if all the proposed irrigation schemes in the area are completed, around 8,000 hectares of farmland could come under irrigation, allowing farmers to potentially take up triple-cropping.

During his tour, Hazarika also inspected irrigation infrastructure at Hatiduba over the Darranga River and directed engineers to undertake immediate reinforcement of the structure.

He subsequently reviewed the Kalanadi River irrigation scheme and assured residents that measures would be taken to augment the project. He also inspected the Borolia River canal system near Tamulpur town.

At Bogamati, the minister visited the Bornodi River irrigation scheme and said the department would explore the possibility of bringing water from higher-altitude areas in Bhutan to develop large-scale irrigation projects capable of benefiting the entire district.

Hazarika also visited the farm of local entrepreneur Daimalu Basumatary at Sesapani, where he inspected commercial cultivation of dragon fruit and arecanut.

Basumatary has cultivated dragon fruit on five bighas and arecanut on six bighas, generating an annual income of around Rs 5 lakh, with the potential to increase it to Rs 15 lakh within five years, according to the minister.

Hazarika praised Basumatary as an example of successful commercial farming and urged young people to explore agriculture as a means of achieving financial independence rather than focusing solely on conventional employment.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing support through the Agriculture and Irrigation departments to encourage commercial and high-value farming.

During the visit, Hazarika also visited the residence of late Bijit Gwra Narzary, former Deputy Speaker of the BTC Assembly, at Sesapani and offered condolences to his bereaved family.