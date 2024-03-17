n an address at the joining ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the ITI Ground, Rajabari, Jorhat, Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika lashed out at Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticizing his expressed wish to contest from Kaliabor instead of Jorhat constituency. Hazarika deemed Gogoi's remarks as an insult to the people of Jorhat.

"Gaurav Gogoi's statement about contesting from Kaliabor rather than Jorhat is an insult to the people of Jorhat," Hazarika said highlighting the significance of aligning with constituents' aspirations. Gogoi purportedly attributed the decision to his party's directive, a move that Hazarika condemned as disrespectful to the electorate.

Stating BJP's commitment to inclusive governance, Hazarika said, "For BJP, electioneering isn't paramount; serving Mother India is our priority. We've consistently progressed in our endeavors and those joining BJP today will advance with us."

Confident in BJP's electoral prospects, Hazarika predicted a resounding victory in Jorhat, projecting a substantial margin of 2 to 2.5 lakh votes, with Tapan Gogoi emerging triumphant.

Speaking on the governance disparity between BJP and Congress regimes, Hazarika recalled a litany of corruption scandals during Congress' tenure, including the infamous 2G and coal scams citing them as catalysts for Narendra Modi's ascendancy to power.

Addressing the developmental strides under BJP's leadership, Hazarika highlighted infrastructural advancements in Assam citing the proliferation of four-lane roads and electrified rail lines across the state. He lauded the exponential growth in medical and educational institutions attributing the expansion to the proactive governance of Himanta Biswa Sarma's administration.

"We've generated over 1 lakh government jobs in Assam, with plans to create an additional 35,000 positions in the next eighteen months," Hazarika said.