Assam: Pijush Hazarika dedicates drinking water facility, civic amenities in Jagiroad

Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday, September 6, dedicated several public welfare facilities in Jagiroad town, including a clean drinking water facility, streetlights on a railway flyover, dustbins and a public toilet.

Speaking at a public meeting organised to mark the inauguration of the development projects, Hazarika said he had been working sincerely for the welfare and development of people in the Jagiroad Assembly constituency as their elected representative.

He said ensuring basic civic amenities for the people was a matter of great privilege and assured that several more welfare and development projects would be taken up in Jagiroad in the coming days.

Hazarika said he was committed to developing the Jagiroad Assembly constituency into one of the most developed constituencies in Assam under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The minister also interacted with residents at the public meeting.

Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami, Morigaon Deputy Commissioner and other dignitaries were present at the event.