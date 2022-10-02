Ahead of the new BJP building inauguration in Guwahati, Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on October 2 interacted with party workers of the Raha constituency.

Hazarika during the meeting sought BJP Karyakartas's cooperation and participation in the opening of the new party building in Guwahati.

“I held detailed discussions with the BJP karyakartas of Raha constituency today to seek their cooperation & participation in the august opening event of the new built @BJP4Assam office, situated in Beltola, Guwahati,” Hazarika tweeted.

Hazarika further continued, “The auspicious ceremony will be graced by Hon’ble President of @BJP4India Shri @JPNadda ji & Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in presence of HCM @himantabiswa sir & other dignitaries”.

Notably, the new BJP office will be inaugurated on October 8 and the state's administrative centre will be shifted to this office.

The Vijay BJP office is constructed over an area spreading 95,000 square feet that features cutting-edge infrastructure the building will have six stories and an open rooftop area.

The office will also hold a state-of-the-art auditorium that can accommodate 350 people along with top hi-tech conference halls with a capacity of 40 people each. It will also have five meeting halls to accommodate a strength of 50 people each.

The office will also have a big press conference room along with a reception and a canteen.

The foundation stone for this office of the BJP in Assam was laid by the then-party president Amit Shah in February 2019.