The Assam government has a list grand plans lined up for the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, which will take place in New Delhi.

Pijush Hazarika, the minister for information and public relations, Assam, arrived in the capital on Friday to hold preliminary talks with organisations and groups from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) as well as media representatives from Assam based in Delhi about holding the grand function.

The gathering, which was held in the conference room of Assam House, gathered comments and proposals from organisations and media individuals on how to go about presenting Lachit Borphukan's valour, bravery, and patriotism to the rest of the nation.

On November 23 and 24, a two-day celebration will be held at the Vigyan Bhawan to honour the accomplishments of one of Eastern India's greatest soldier who triumphed over the powerful Mughals in the famous Battle of Saraighat.

The Assam government wants to make the legendary fighter, who is not known in many parts of the country, more well-known through this programme.

A number of events have been planned to display the great Ahom General in the correct perspective to make the programme a resounding success.

A committee led by the Chief Minister will be soon established, according to minister Hazarika, to ensure that the event is organised efficiently. He revealed that the two-day event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Pijush Hazarika expressed gratitude to the Assamese associations, NGOs, and media representatives stationed in Delhi for their insightful ideas and promised to take them into consideration.