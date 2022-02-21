GUWAHATI: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika today sensationally claimed that Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah and his wife held on to a government property that they were not entitled to for 15 years.

Hazarika, addressing media today, said that he had documents which proved that the Congress leader’s spouse Mousumi Borah Borboruah had taken a government flat as an "unemployed" person but failed to relinquish it even after getting a well-paid government job.

According to Hazarika, Borboruah took the flat from the Housing Board of Assam in 2006 claiming an income of Rs. 6,840 in 2006.

However, in 2007, she February 23 of 2007 and now earns a gross income of Rs. 1,90,000 as a demonstrator, Hazarika told the scribes.

"Bhupen Bora considers himself a mineral water. He claims that he is the best person in the world. However, they kept the property with them that is meant for the unemployed," Hazarika said, attacking the Congress.

Hazarika said that the house was surrendered only one and a half months ago.

“They have surrendered to the Housing Commissioner, but have not handed over the keys. Morever, they have written that the house be handed over to one Robin Saikia,” he said.

Hazarika said that Bora has chosen Saikia to "surrender" his house to as he hails from his native village in North Lakhimpur district.

"Had Bhupen Bora been the Chief Minister, this would have been an order". Hazarika added.

“Bhupen Hazarika was elected as MLA 3 months after getting the job. My question is why did Bhupen Borah not abdicate the premises when he became the MLA? When his wife got a job?”, Hazarika said.

“I should not have dragged his wife into this, but since Bhupen Borah is the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, I had to do this,” he said.

Follow us on Facebook