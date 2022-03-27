Minister Pijush Hazarika has been invited as the chief guest in the inauguration ceremony of “44th All Assam Wrestling Championship” organized by the arm wrestling association of Assam today at patriotic Tarun Ram Phukan indoor stadium.

Pijush Hazarika stated that he is delighted to be the chief guest at the opening ceremony. He also stated that he is a sports fan who has always been drawn to sporting activities and that he is honored to be present as the event’s principal guest.

“I wish all the best to all the members of Assam Panja association who have been able to organize an old match Panja many times in Assam at the international level and very athletic who are ready to participate in today’s completion. Best wishes to you” he stated.

“I extend my warms regards to the official of the Arm Wrestling Association of Assamawho have been able to host a classical sport Championship like Arm Wrestling many times in Assam at the international level. I also extend my warm wishes to the athletes who are ready to participate in today’s Competition” he further added.

Executive President of Punja Association Nava Jyoti Bora, General secretary Pran Pratim Chalia along with many seniors were present in this program.