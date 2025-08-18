Assam: Pijush Hazarika meets adivasi ex-militant groups in Udalguri, assures support

Assam Minister and BJP leader Pijush Hazarika, who also serves as the Guardian Minister of Udalguri district, on Monday held a crucial meeting with a delegation of the All Adivasi Ex-Militant United Group, which includes representatives from the Adivasi People’s Army (APA), Birsa Commando Force (BCF), Adivasi Cobra Military of Assam (ACMA), and the All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA).

The interaction took place at the Circuit House in Udalguri, where the delegation raised several issues concerning their welfare, rehabilitation, and pending demands. Minister Hazarika assured the groups that their concerns would be placed before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for further consideration.

“A delegation of the All Adivasi Ex-Militant United Group called on me today and discussed various matters. I have assured them that their concerns will be duly communicated to Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Dangoriya,” Hazarika said after the meeting.

The dialogue comes at a significant time, with the state government continuing its efforts to strengthen peace, rehabilitation, and development initiatives in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Many Adivasi militant outfits had earlier signed peace accords with the government, and discussions remain ongoing to ensure their sustainable rehabilitation and socio-economic upliftment.

Later in the day, Hazarika also reviewed preparations for the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan scheduled to be held in Udalguri, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will deliver the keynote address. The event is expected to witness participation from a large number of BJP workers across Bhairabkunda and Dhansiri Mandals.

Hazarika expressed confidence that the Sammelan would further energise party workers and deepen the BJP’s grassroots network in BTR. “Our karyakartas are working hand in hand with the people to carry forward BTR’s development journey. I am confident that this Sammelan will further boost the morale of our workers,” he said.

The Minister further emphasised that the BJP’s organisational base in the BTR has become “stronger than ever” and that the party is well-positioned to consolidate its presence ahead of the elections.