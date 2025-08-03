Assam: Pijush Hazarika pledges bold measures against flood, erosion in BTR

Assam Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister of Udalguri district, Pijush Hazarika, on Sunday August 3 reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to tackle the twin challenges of flood and riverbank erosion in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) with firm and strategic interventions.



Speaking after the conclusion of a highly spirited Karyakarta Sammelan in Udalguri, Hazarika praised the unwavering support of the public and party workers, even amid challenging weather conditions.



“Flood and erosion have been persistent issues in the BTR. Our government has already taken bold and targeted measures to ensure long-term protection and relief for the affected communities,” said Hazarika.



Emphasizing the BJP’s growing connect with grassroots in BTR, he expressed confidence that the party was on track to strengthen its political hold in the region and deliver on its promises of inclusive development, infrastructure growth, and disaster mitigation.



Despite heavy rains, the Karyakarta Sammelan witnessed a massive turnout, which Hazarika described as both “remarkable and inspiring.” He said the overwhelming presence of BJP supporters was a clear testament to the party’s increasing popularity and the people's trust in its policies.



“The warmth, energy, and dedication shown by party workers and local residents in Udalguri were overwhelming. I offer my heartfelt gratitude to the people of BTR for their trust and faith in the BJP,” he added.



As Guardian Minister, Hazarika’s renewed assurance comes at a crucial time, with floodwaters continuing to affect parts of Assam. His visit underlines the state’s focus on disaster resilience and proactive engagement with vulnerable communities in BTR, a region that has seen recurring damage from natural calamities.