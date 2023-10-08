Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika has questioned the Congress leadership over their restriction to their MLAs from attending any function held by the BJP led government.

In a letter addressed to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora, Hazarika questioned as to why the Assam Congress leadership is restricting it's MLAs from attending such government functions. Hazarika also raised the issue of the Congress leadership for questioning it's party MLAs for attending the recently held Amrit Kalash Yatra event.

The Assam minister stated in the letter that on one hand the opposition MLAs complain that they are often not invited to government functions, and on the other hand Congress bars it's MLAs from attending such government functions, be it the Amrit Kalash Yatra or others.

Continuing his volley of questions, Hazarika questioned the APCC president if they should even invite the Cognress MLAs to any future government function or not. The minister gave references to future events such as Khel Maharan, the Sanskritik Mahasangram, and also planned meets on Sub-Divisional Land Advisory Committe (SDLAC) and Disha, and questioned Bhupen Bora if Congress MLAs should even be invited for these events.

Here, Hazarika asked the Congress leadership to clarify it's stand whether they want their party MLAs to be invited to government functions in the future or not.

Pijush Hazarika's letter to Bhupen Bora comes in the wake of the Congress leadership reportedly sending showcause notices to its MLAs Bhaskar Barua and Abdul Batin Khandakar over attending the recent Amrit Kalash Yatra event. A showcause notice was also reportedly sent to Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed over his alleged close links to the BJP leadership, especially Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Noteworthy here is that recently APCC post holders had submitted a memorandum to Bhupen Bora demanding him to take action against the three MLAs in question, or face a wave of mass resignation. The issue of the three MLAs is also likely to come up during the APCC's political affairs committee meeting on October 11, which would be attended by the party's Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh.

