Assam: Pijush Hazarika reviews agriculture sector, focuses on farmer registration and soil-based seed distribution

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday, June 14 chaired a review meeting with District Agriculture Officers and officials of the Engineering Cell from districts across the state to assess measures aimed at strengthening Assam’s agriculture sector and making it more farmer-centric and sustainable.

The meeting focused on improving agricultural outreach, enhancing productivity and ensuring effective delivery of welfare initiatives to farmers across the state.

Among the key issues discussed was the need to increase farmer registration in government records to expand coverage and enable greater access to government schemes and support mechanisms. The initiative is aimed at ensuring that a larger number of eligible farmers are formally brought into the welfare network.

Another major agenda point was the introduction of soil quality-based seed distribution. The proposal seeks to align seed allocation with local soil conditions in order to improve agricultural productivity and generate stronger field-level outcomes.

During the meeting, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) and other State and Central welfare schemes. Emphasis was placed on ensuring timely assistance and that due benefits reach every eligible farmer without delay.