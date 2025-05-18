Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika reviewed ongoing anti-flood initiatives in the flood-prone Raha region of Nagaon district on Saturday.

During his field visit, Hazarika inspected the embankment project being constructed along the left bank of the Kolong River, which stretches from Raha to Duboritoli under the Raha Assembly constituency. He stated that this embankment forms a significant part of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s long-term vision to build a flood-resilient Assam.

The minister highlighted the deployment of modern, scientific techniques by the Water Resources Department to mitigate the impacts of floods and erosion. He emphasized the use of porcupine structures to stabilize vulnerable riverbanks by reducing the force of flowing water and minimizing soil erosion.

Accompanied by local MLA Sashi Kanta Das, Hazarika inspected the progress and quality of construction work, instructing engineers and contractors to expedite pending works. “Delays will not be tolerated. The lives and livelihoods of people living in flood-affected areas depend on the timely completion of these critical projects,” he said.

Simultaneously, other officials, including the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department and officials from the Barpeta Water Resources Circle, inspected erosion-affected areas in Dongra. Contractors were urged to accelerate protective works ahead of the monsoon season.

Apart from reviewing infrastructure, Hazarika used the occasion to launch a political attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Referring to the ongoing controversy around alleged foreign citizenship links, he remarked,

“An MP who shows excessive sympathy towards foreign citizenship, fails to counter serious allegations against himself, and cannot instill pride in Indian identity within his own family, is unfit to serve the nation. It’s deeply shameful.”